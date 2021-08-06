Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 3%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 368.80 ($4.82). Approximately 436,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 514,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.20 ($4.97).

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

