MoonTools (MOONS) Price Up 35.4% Over Last Week

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market cap of $670,804.22 and $3,743.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $24.39 or 0.00056885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00114933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00144317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,973.72 or 1.00215687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.00799338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

