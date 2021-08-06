Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,745 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.48% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $30,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWX opened at $38.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.