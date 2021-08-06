Morgan Stanley Has $30.56 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Masimo were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $279.84 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

