Morgan Stanley Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $208.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.88.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $226.98 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $186.88 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.