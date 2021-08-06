Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 547,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

