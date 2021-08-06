Morgan Stanley Sells 343,004 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

