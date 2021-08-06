Morgan Stanley Sells 583,641 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,449 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 583,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

