Morgan Stanley Takes $32.16 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,466,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,155,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

