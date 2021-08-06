MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

