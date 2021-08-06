Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 264,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.