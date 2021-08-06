Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAFU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

