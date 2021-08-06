Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.