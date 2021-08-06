MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

