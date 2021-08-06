Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 15,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.