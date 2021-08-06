Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.22 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.43. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

