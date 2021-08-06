My Size (MYSZ) and The Competition Financial Comparison

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 345 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare My Size to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get My Size alerts:

0.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for My Size and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2288 11763 21809 615 2.57

My Size currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.51%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s competitors have a beta of -21.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -128.40% -65.62% -3.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares My Size and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.10 My Size Competitors $1.92 billion $382.99 million 87.92

My Size’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

My Size competitors beat My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.