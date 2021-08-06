Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,701,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

