Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

