Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.