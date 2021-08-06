National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.33.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.28. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

