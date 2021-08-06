National Bank Financial Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.37.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,574. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

