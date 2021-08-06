National Bank Financial Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.73.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.