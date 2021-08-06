National Bank Financial Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

YRI opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.59. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

