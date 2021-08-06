National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 931.50 ($12.17). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 927.90 ($12.12), with a volume of 4,135,352 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 928.47. The company has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

In other news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

