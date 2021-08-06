National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

