NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

