NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $40.86. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NCR shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 24,208 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.
In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.