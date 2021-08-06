NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $40.86. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NCR shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 24,208 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

