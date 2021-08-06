Needham & Company LLC Boosts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $61.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE G opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

