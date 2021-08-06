Needham & Company LLC Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $84.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

