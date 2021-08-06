Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

