Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

NP stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 127,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62. Neenah has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $797.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

