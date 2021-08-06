Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the upcoming quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s cash position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for bempegaldesleukin significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. With no marketed products, pipeline setbacks also remain a concern. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Nektar has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.