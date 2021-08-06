NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

