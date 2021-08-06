Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $524.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

