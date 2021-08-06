Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

