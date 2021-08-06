Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. Neuronetics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,211. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.