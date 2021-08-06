Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.