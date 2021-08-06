Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $198.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

NYSE NVRO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. Nevro has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

