Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Nevro updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

