New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 542,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -26.27.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.3014706 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.