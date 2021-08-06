New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $191.46 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.