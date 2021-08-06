New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

XYL opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

