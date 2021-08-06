New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.46 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

