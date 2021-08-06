New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

AYI stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

