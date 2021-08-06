New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $469.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.