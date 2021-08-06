New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

