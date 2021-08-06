New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) versus Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Financial Comparison

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|New York City REIT
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|$57.02 million
|5.25
|$6.67 million
|N/A
|N/A
|New York City REIT
|$62.90 million
|2.61
|-$40.96 million
|($0.23)
|-55.91
Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York City REIT.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|44.01%
|4.19%
|1.79%
|New York City REIT
|-78.72%
|-12.29%
|-5.49%
Summary
Transcontinental Realty Investors beats New York City REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
