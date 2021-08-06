Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.74

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1516932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

