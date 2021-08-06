NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 844.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 26.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NewMarket by 173.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NewMarket by 87.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NEU stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.80.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

